Jack Lester is a big fan of Sam Hird and Ian Evatt

Jack Lester once likened their relationship to that of an ‘old married couple’ but he’s a big fan of defenders Sam Hird and Ian Evatt.

Chesterfield’s experienced duo have both been missing from action for months.

Evatt suffered a knee injury on 23rd December at Stevenage and Hird followed him into the treatment room a week later, tearing a thigh muscle on New Year’s Day at Coventry.

Spireites boss Lester might not have been able to call upon their services, but he’s not forgotten the pair.

Lester wants the time that they’re out of action to be put to good use, aside from the obvious task of rehabbing from injury.

“They’re good to have around the place, I really like the pair of them,” he said.

“They’re good professionals, they’re bright as well.

“There’s some areas we can help them with, with their coaching, so they can become teachers and have a deeper understanding of the game.

“That’s something we’re looking to do with the pair of them.”

Lester highlighted the combined absence of Evatt and Hird as a big factor in the club’s loss of form in that bleak mid-winter spell, but rather than feel despondent and helpless, he’s a manager who likes to try and find an upside.

“Obviously we’re going to miss their presence and experience on the pitch but there’s nothing you can do about injuries, you can’t predict them, you don’t pick them.,” he said.

“But there’s an opportunity here for them to improve other areas, their strength, their leanness, their understanding.”

Lester has high hopes of at least getting Evatt back in his side before the League Two season is over.