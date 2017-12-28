Jack Lester cannot wait to strengthen Spireites squad

Jack Lester is champing at the bit to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window, with a list of targets in mind.

One area the Chesterfield boss will definitely have to address is the centre of defence, due to the longterm injury suffered by skipper Ian Evatt at Stevenage on Saturday.

Lester says the early news on Evatt is not good.

“I wouldn’t know the term for it but it’s damage to his knee, it will be a longterm one,” he said.

“He’s not had his proper scan yet but I’m planning without him.

“He is such a leader for us and a good voice.

“It changes things because we were planning with him, but we’ll need to look for a similar kind of character.”

Other areas of the team have been earmarked for improvement for weeks, however.

“We’ve had a clear idea for five weeks on where we want to sign players and that’s not changed,” he said.

“There’ll be a different look to the team when we make a few signings.

“We have a list of players we think can come in and galvanise the team and maybe bring up the standard of one or two in there as well.

“I know what it’s like in a dressing room when you get one or two quality players coming in, fresh faces, it doesn’t half galvanise the group.

“It can give us the balance we’ve been craving.”

Lester has out and out wingers and centre-halves on his wish list, and has already added a full-back in Drew Talbot, signed on a free.

The Spireites are rumoured to be very close to another couple of additions and while Lester isn’t counting his chickens, he has high hopes that it won’t take much of the transfer window to conduct some business, both incoming and outgoing.

“Nothing is done until it’s done.

“There will need to be some wheeling and dealing. That will be something for the board to decide.

“They’ve been supportive up to this point.

“We always knew we wanted to bring players in so there’s no secret.

“There’s been good communication and we hope to get one or two in quite early and see where we go from there.”