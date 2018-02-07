“It’s dog eat dog!” New boy likens dressing room to the animal kingdom

Louis Dodds likens a football dressing room to the animal kingdom, a place where players have to find their position in the food chain.

The Chesterfield attacker was being a little tongue-in-cheek about life as a new signing.

Dodds, 31, has six other clubs on his CV, so he was more well equipped to deal with a first day at the Proact than some of the other January arrivals.

“If I was a young lad who didn’t have a lot of experience it could be quite daunting going to a new club where there’s a lot of experienced pros,” he said.

“I’m an experienced player now, I know how things work.

“You just have to see the way everything is, the hierarchy, then try and work your way in and find your place.

“It is (like the animal kingdom). It’s dog eat dog,” added the man signed from Shrewsbury, with a grin.

Despite his experience and almost 400 league games, Dodds enjoys that nervous excitement.

“You still get nervous on the first day as the new boy, asking people where to put the plates after dinner, where do you get a towel from,” he said.

“Even at 31 I’m still feeling like a youngster.

“I’m really enjoying a new start, hopefully a good one.”

It doesn’t take long to settle in, according to the ex Port Vale forward.

“Even having food with players upstairs you start getting those little bonds,” he said.

“On the training pitch you can see what they’re doing and what they like to do.

“Going forward every training session will get better and better.”

Dodds was involved in Tuesday’s friendly win over a Notts County XI, along with Giles Coke and Jacob Brown who got their first taste of Spireites action.