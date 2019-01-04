Is John Sheridan set for a dramatic return to Chesterfield?

Speculation linking John Sheridan with a return to Chesterfield is mounting after the ex-Spireites boss today resigned as manager of Carlisle United.

Sheridan, who led Chesterfield to League One and the JP Trophy during his previous spell in charge, has been the frontrunner for the vacant position at the Proact since Martin Allen’s dismissal.

Sky Bet this morning (Friday 4th January) had odds of 2/9 he would take on the Chesterfield job.

A statement on Carlisle’s official website confirmed the club had “reluctantly agreed” to accept Sheridan’s resignation, with immediate effect.

Carlisle chairman Andrew Jenkins said: “In his short time at United, John has made a positive difference to the club. He has improved the style of football and assembled a squad that is able to compete with the best teams in the League Two.

“Working with the squad and management team, he has helped to establish a winning formula at the club that we will take forward and build on to ensure that John’s hard work is not lost.

“The request to leave came from John. Over the last few days, the board and John had discussed football squad matters, and these were being resolved. I would like to thank him for his commitment, and we all wish him the best of luck for the future.”