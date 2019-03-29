Interested spectator at Chesterfield training ground reveals what John Sheridan and Glynn Snodin have brought to the Proact

Keeping things simple has helped turn things around at the Proact, says Sam Wedgbury.

The injured midfielder has watched on at the training ground, as John Sheridan and assistant Glynn Snodin have worked with the team.

“They’ve given the lads a bit of belief,” he said.

“Training is high intensity, lads are looking a lot sharper.

“They’ve just brought positivity around the place.

“I think the biggest thing I’ve noticed is they keep everything simple.

“We do all our tactics and shape, but on a player front they keep everything simple.

“As professional footballers we should be able to do it, there’s nothing complicated about what they want.”

As much as Wedgbury, out since August with a serious knee problem, would have loved to have been involved in recent months, he’s enjoyed being close to the team as he works his way back to fitness.

“It’s been good,” he said.

“For me, watching at the training ground, there’s a different feel about the place.”