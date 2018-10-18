Injuries, underdogs and fireworks - watch our summary of all the latest Chesterfield FC news

Martin Allen has a fresh injury concern to deal with ahead of the trip to AFC Fylde on Saturday, and fireworks on his horizon.

The Chesterfield boss revealed in his weekly press conference that striker Tom Denton is 50:50 for the FA Cup clash this weekend.

Martin Allen has revealed the latest news from the Proact treatment room ahead of the trip to AFC Fylde

It's a game in which Allen says his men will be underdogs, against a Coasters side with only one defeat so far this season.

And he vowed to sit down with supporters for another Q and A, in which he expects 'a few fireworks' in the coming weeks.

Our video sums up all the latest events regarding the Spireites.

Click HERE for an update on veteran Drew Talbot.

Spireites top stories

Read Laurence Maguire's thoughts on becoming an international like his big brother Harry.

There's been a prickly issue between Chesterfield and a club north of the border this week.

The Spireites are looking to the future with a new scouting network and a planned 'identity'

Lessons to be learned for Levi Amantchi, from the last young, powerful striker to sign a pro deal at the Proact