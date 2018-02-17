Injuries crippling Chesterfield, says boss Lester after latest loss

Jack Lester admitted injuries were crippling his Chesterfield side after their loss at Carlisle left them five points from League Two safety.

Goals from Kelvin Etuhu and John O’Sullivan gave the mid-table Cumbrians victory, with Louis Reed having a goal controversially ruled out for offside in response.

Defeat was Chesterfield’s fourth on the spin and another blow as they hope to avoid dropping out of the Football League.

Lester has to contend with a lengthy injury list, which left him only able to name six substitutes before kick-off.

And the manager is adamant that the sooner some of his charges get out of the treatment room and onto the pitch, the better.

“We lost three wingers in three days to injury and had to change the shape,” he said. “We’re just crippled by injuries at the moment – that’s the fact of it.

“It’s not ideal – the five players we brought in on the deadline are all injured. We can go on about injuries, but we brought these players in to give us some experience and they’re all out injured.

“It’s about getting them back fit and in the squad and giving them some help.

“It’s a young team, and we need to get the experienced lads back because they know how to win games. These little details come from experience and there wasn’t enough nous.”

The Spireites host play-off chasers Swindon Town next Saturday as they look to stop the rot of successive losses and cut the gap on those hovering just outside the relegation places.

And if the match against the Robins was important before, Lester has now declared that they must not settle for anything less than three points.

“We have to give the fans something to shout about,” he said. “We have to beat Swindon, close that gap and go on a run.

“All the games are big now – we’ve got 13 big, big games now. The dressing room, when you’re on these runs, is not an easy place.

“We’ve had all sorts of different chats, but it’s actions we now need.”