Injured Hallam returns to Sheffield United as Chesterfield boss awaits fitness tests for two other strikers

One of Martin Allen's injured strikers has returned to his parent club and another two will need Boxing Day fitness tests.

Jordan Hallam is back at Sheffield United after his loan spell came to an end.

Spireites boss Martin Allen appears keen for the youngster to return to the Proact, however, once he's back to full fitness.

Injury forced Hallam to miss last weekend's 3-1 defeat at Leyton Orient, the first loss for Town in National League action since 25th September.

Allen confirmed the attacker had gone back to Bramall Lane but kept the door open for a potential return.

"Jordan Hallam is injured, but his loan spell has come to an end," said Allen.

"He’s gone back to Sheffield United to get fit and we will be following that one up to bring him back.”

Hallam scored on his debut, a 1-1 draw at Eastleigh, and looked lively in other outings wearing Spireite blue, albeit without scoring.

His departure coincides with a potential attacking injury crisis for Allen.

Both Tom Denton and Alex Kiwomya will need fitness tests after picking up knocks at the weekend.

Speaking ahead of what he believes is a ‘tough, tough, tough’ Boxing Day clash at the Proact against Solihull Moors, Allen said: “Denton got a knock, an ankle, that’s why he came off.

“Kiwomya has got a knock, that’s why he came off.

“They’ll both come in for fitness tests at 12.30 and then we’ll know after probably 10 or 15 minutes how they are and whether they’re fit to play."

Allen is also expecting to be without right-back Brad Barry, with the club continuing to follow concussion protocols.