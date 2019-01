Here, we take a look at the team which started the first leg of the League One play-off semi-final against Preston North End at the Proact Stadium, and where they are now...

1. Tommy Lee The long-serving 'keeper was an ever-present between the sticks. Reliable and often outstanding, he was a big loss in the second leg at Preston. Lee was forced to retire in November 2017 through injury, after 373 games for the club. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Tendayi Darikwa The versatile Darikwa played 56 games in the 2014/15 season. Sold that summer to Burnley for a reported 550k, he was part of Sean Dyche's side to lift the Championship title. Bought by Nottingham Forest in July 2017. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Ian Evatt The experienced centre-half returned to Chesterfield in 2013. He made 174 appearances for the Spireites in his second spell before taking caretaker charge at the end of the 2017/18 season. Currently Barrow manager. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Sam Hird After six years with the club, and 241 appearances, the influential defender-midfielder was released in 2018. Signed for Barrow, by former team-mate Evatt, after a brief spell at Alfreton Town. Getty Buy a Photo

