In pictures: Chesterfield 'new boy' Scott Boden through the years New Spireite striker Scott Boden certainly knows how to find the back of the net. Here's some of our best pictures of Boden in action for his various clubs down the years. 1. Boden scores against Southend Scott Boden celebrates after scoring a late winner for Chesterfield against Southend on October 9, 2010. 2. All smiles for Spireites Scott Boden celebrates after scoring for Spireites against Southend. 3. A goalscorers delight Scott Boden celebrates after scoring for Macclesfield in December 2013. 4. Time to celebrate Boden celebrates scoring at Hillsborough for Macclesfield in 2014.