IN FOCUS: Chesterfield's next opponents Barrow AFC - Evatt and Hird return to the Proact Sam Hird could face his former team on Saturday. Chesterfield will look to continue their revival under John Sheridan when they host Barrow at the Proact Stadium on Saturday. Here's our look at the Spireites' opponents, with one or two familiar faces set to return to North Derbyshire. 'Barrow gave me the opportunity to manage a football club, Chesterfield didn't' - Ian Evatt prepared for emotional Proact return