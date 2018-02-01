‘If someone gets a needless red we’ll talk about it, but I won’t want players to stop tackling’

Chesterfield might have one of the worst disciplinary records in League Two but Jack Lester will still demand aggression from his players.

Lester points out that not all of the cards shown to Spireites this season came under his management.

But even so, he’s not overly concerned.

“I’m not sure how many of those were from before we came in,” he said.

“I’ve not given it too much thought.

“There’s been one or two bookings that we could have avoided.

“On the whole, I don’t mind people getting booked for tackles.”

Lester said from day one as Town boss that he wants his players to hassle and harry the opposition, be energetic and aggressive.

So he’s not about to put them on a leash just because the yellow cards are mounting up.

“If someone gets sent off needlessly we’ll obviously have a discussion about that,” he said.

“But I wouldn’t want people to stop being on the front foot and tackling.”