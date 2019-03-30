‘I want to get three points and then that is us definitely safe,’ says Chesterfield boss John Sheridan ahead of Dagenham clash

A win for Chesterfield today would satisfy John Sheridan that his side are free from the threat of relegation.

The Spireites host Dagenham and Redbridge, with the chance to go 12th if they secure three points and results elsewhere are kind.

Sheridan is keen to maintain the momentum after a draw and two wins on the bounce and improving on their current position of 15th would be a bonus.

“I want to finish strongly, I want to get three points and then that is us definitely safe,” he said.

“We’re out of the bottom four and that’s the only thing I was bothered about.

“If we can finish in the top half, it’s brilliant from the lads.”

There should be a relaxed atmosphere at the Proact today, given the 11 point gap Sheridan’s men have put between themselves and the drop zone.

For long suffering Spireites, it’s a somewhat unfamiliar situation, given the last two seasons ended in relegation.

Sheridan wants to make the Proact an enjoyable place to watch football, by winning more games.

“I’d like us to win a few games for the supporters,” he said.

“They’ve got right behind the team and the home support has been brilliant.

“They’ve been watching football where they’ve been losing too many games, so we need to get back to winning ways.

“I’m sure they enjoyed it last week, you could tell by the atmosphere, winning 3-0 at home.

“I want that to happen on a few more occasions, we need to be doing that more at home.

“We need to have a lot more belief that we’re going to win games at home.

“I think it’s quite a nice place to be at the moment, even for people working about the place, that’s the vibe I’m getting, or I’m being told.”