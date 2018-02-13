‘I want to get back to playing well, I’ll make sure that’ll happen’

Jak McCourt has vowed to improve his performance levels the next time he crosses the white line for Chesterfield.

By and large the midfielder has enjoyed his first season as a Spireite even if it’s been a bit of a rollercoaster.

It’s brought 29 appearances and six goals, along with two sets of management and a League Two basement battle.

“Overall I’ve enjoyed my season up to now,” he said.

“It got off to a frustrating start, not playing.

“The new manager and staff have come in and taken to me really well and me to them as well.”

Ahead of tonight’s crucial game at home to Cambridge United, the 22-year-old admits he wasn’t at his best in the last outing.

McCourt and his team-mates were beaten 2-1 by Crawley.

If he plays tonight, he’ll be out to banish that memory with a better showing.

“My last game I wasn’t happy with my performance, I thought I dipped below my standards,” he said.

“I just want to get back to playing well, I’ll make sure that’ll happen.”

Second from bottom Chesterfield face a big 15 final games to the season as they attempt to avoid a second relegation in quick succession.

Results elsewhere have kept them in touch over the past couple of weeks with clubs like Crewe, Morecambe, Port Vale, Grimsby and tonight’s visitors all failing to record a win in any of their last five matches.

A couple of positive results and defeats for teams around them would give the situation a much healthier look for the Spireites.

McCourt is well aware of the current state of the League Two table, but the job in hand is to worry about what Chesterfield can control – their own games.

“We just want to focus on ourselves and make sure we’re picking the points up,” he said.

“We do look at the table and we know the situation we’re in.

“But we know we can get ourselves out with the team and squad we’ve got here.

“There’s a few teams that have been dragged in, that’s only good for us.

“We’ll just concentrate on us and keep picking points up.”