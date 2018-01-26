Jack Lester expects Stevenage to leave the Proact with a new appreciation for his Chesterfield side tomorrow evening.

Boro were 5-1 winners over the Spireites just before Christmas, on a disastrous day for Lester’s men.

Ian Evatt limped out of the game in the first half with a season-ending injury and Town were well and truly put to the sword.

According to Lester, Stevenage were given a false impression of Chesterfield on 23rd December, a day he’s not too keen to think much about.

“I think everything went wrong on that day, we’ve put that one to bed and debriefed it a long time ago,” he said.

“We would like to right that wrong.

“It’s a lovely opportunity to get them at home and show them what we’re about.

“I don’t think they’ve got the right impression of us and it’d be nice to give them a different one.”

Chesterfield go into Saturday’s game a different outfit, thanks to six January signings and two wins on the bounce, against leaders Luton Town and fellow strugglers Yeovil Town.

Lester is certain the return fixture with Boro will look very different to the game at the Lamex Stadium.

“It’ll be a different game,” he said.

“They ran over the top of us, it was a real off day and that won’t happen on Saturday.

“We’ll be a much tougher opposition on Saturday.”

Ian Evatt, Sam Hird, Joe Anyon and Jordan Sinnott remain long term injury victims and Drew Talbot will be out for between four and six weeks, but two Spireites are getting closer to a return to action.

Lester has described Brad Barry as ‘very close’ but not quite ready for tomorrow’s game.

And Gozie Ugwu is back in full training again.

Lester said: “We’ll probably arrange a game for him a week on Tuesday.

“It’s great to have him back. He’s excited to be back.”