Hull City loanee reveals what he would like Chesterfield to develop as a weekly habit

Loan goalkeeper Callum Burton wants Chesterfield to make clean sheets a weekly habit.

Last Saturday the Spireites kept AFC Fylde, one of the league’s best attacks, quiet and Burton, on loan from Hull, explained why he believes they were able to.

“The week before Maidstone we’d worked quite heavily, after conceding the goals we did at Gateshead and against Maidenhead in midweek, on tightening up at the back.

“The past two games we’ve made it incredibly hard for teams to play through us.

“I think it showed with Fylde, who have been quite free scoring this year, how frustrated they were getting.”

Having proved they can be tough to beat against one of the National League’s promotion hopefuls, Chesterfield have to make it a habit, says the goalkeeper.

“To keep a clean sheet against a team like that is great for us and shows we can do it,” he said.

“We just need to make sure we’re doing it week in and week out.”

Up next is FC Halifax at the Shay, in this evening’s televised late kick-off.

Burton is confident of a victory that would snap a 12-game winless streak.

“We’re going to want to go there and win, keep another clean sheet and break this run, which I think we will do,” added Burton.