How they rated - the individual performances that made up Chesterfield's lacklustre display against Harrogate Chesterfield weren't at the races for much of their contest against Harrogate Town and yet should have taken a point from the game. Here's how the Spireites performed, individually, in the 1-0 Proact defeat. Shwan Jalal - 7 - Made a couple of important stops. Very little he could have done with the goal. Distribution wasn't great at times. Josef Yarney - 7 - The most solid looking of the three centre-halves. Tried to get forward when he could. Haydn Hollis - 5 - A shaky performance. Jack Muldoon gave him a tough time. Caught out a couple of times. Not as assured without Evans beside him. Laurence Maguire - 5 - An unsteady first half, in possession and out of it, but got better after the break. One crunching slide tackle showed he's fully recovered from surgery.