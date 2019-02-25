Chesterfield paid tribute to the late Gordon Banks before kick-off

How they rated - the individual performances that made up Chesterfield's lacklustre display against Harrogate

Chesterfield weren't at the races for much of their contest against Harrogate Town and yet should have taken a point from the game.

Here's how the Spireites performed, individually, in the 1-0 Proact defeat.

Shwan Jalal - 7 - Made a couple of important stops. Very little he could have done with the goal. Distribution wasn't great at times.
Shwan Jalal - 7 - Made a couple of important stops. Very little he could have done with the goal. Distribution wasn't great at times.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Josef Yarney - 7 - The most solid looking of the three centre-halves. Tried to get forward when he could.
Josef Yarney - 7 - The most solid looking of the three centre-halves. Tried to get forward when he could.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Haydn Hollis - 5 - A shaky performance. Jack Muldoon gave him a tough time. Caught out a couple of times. Not as assured without Evans beside him.
Haydn Hollis - 5 - A shaky performance. Jack Muldoon gave him a tough time. Caught out a couple of times. Not as assured without Evans beside him.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Laurence Maguire - 5 - An unsteady first half, in possession and out of it, but got better after the break. One crunching slide tackle showed he's fully recovered from surgery.
Laurence Maguire - 5 - An unsteady first half, in possession and out of it, but got better after the break. One crunching slide tackle showed he's fully recovered from surgery.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4