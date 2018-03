Chesterfield’s clash with Lincoln City on Saturday was more of an arm wrestle than a football match.

The Spireites got off to a good start with Alex Whitmore’s goal, but Lincoln eventually overpowered their hosts to win 3-1.

Headed goals from Imps centre-half pairing Michael Bostwick and Scott Wharton and a lovely solo effort from the equally powerful Ellis Chapman saw the three points leave the Proact.

Town sit six points back from safety with 11 games left to play.