How they rated - Chesterfield's individual performances that helped them to a comfortable win over Sutton United
Chesterfield didn't produce the complete performance to beat Sutton United, but they certainly did enough to make life comfortable in the end.
Town were much better after the break, than before it, and their strikers were both largely unplayable en route to a 3-0 victory at the Proact.
Shwan Jalal - 7 - Was largely protected by his back line, had to deal with some shots from range and did so comfortably.
jpimedia
Jonathan Smith - 6 - He 'made sure' Denton's first goal went in. The usual full blooded effort levels but didn't deliver much in the way of balls into the box.
jpimedia
Ellis Chapman - 5 - Didn't seem to want to commit to challenges, in or out of possession. Struggled until late on when the game was well won.
jpimedia
Joe Rowley - 7 - Started well, got a bit lost and then after the break roared back into the game. Playing with renewed confidence. Got an assist. Almost got a goal.
jpimedia
View more