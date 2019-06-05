Historic occasion awaits Chesterfield as first international walking football tournament takes place at Proact Stadium

An historic occasion awaits Chesterfield this weekend as the first international walking football tournament takes place at the Proact Stadium.

Select internationals from England, Italy and Wales will compete for the FIWFA European Nations Cup in the town - the home of walking football.

Walking football pioneer John Croot, chief executive of Chesterfield FC Community Trust and non-executive director of the Walking Football Association, says a big spectacle awaits.

“There will be some of the best walking footballers in the world playing on the day,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for spectators to come down and even get involved.

“There will be members of the Senior Spireites there so if anyone fancies joining or want to know more about how to play the game then it’s a fantastic opportunity for them to find out what walking football is all about.

“It’s an historic occasion in the development of the game.

“It’s the first time selected teams are playing in a tournament. We know other countries are in the process of doing trials as well so we know that next year or the year after there will be more teams taking part.”

And added: “It’s great for the town as well because the people who are coming over are spending time in Chesterfield and stopping over for a few days. They’ll be eating at restaurants in town and booked in at hotels in town.”

Each nation competing will have a team entered in two age groups - over-50s and over-60s - who will play each other in 50-minute matches. The games will begin at 10am on Sunday 9th June.

Officials, teams and members of the walking football community will also enjoy a gala dinner at the ground after the day’s activities where awards will be handed out to tournament winners.

Tickets for the tournament, priced at £10, are available via www.eventbrite.com.