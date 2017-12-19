Hird wants continued momentum over Christmas

Chesterfield’s Sam Hird is determined to not let Saturday’s defeat at Wycombe Wanderers harm the overall momentum built up over the previous six matches.

The Spireites were beaten 1-0 to end an undefeated run stretching back to late October and as a result dropped back into the relegation zone.

But in feeling the result was harsh on his side, Hird hopes to be able to help them bounce back quickly.

He said: “It was disappointing for the run to end, particularly as I don’t think we really deserved to lose the game.

“There wasn’t much in it and I didn’t think either side did enough to win the game, but they got a good goal and it was enough.

“A point would have been a good result for us there, partiularly as we weren’t really at the top of our game as we’d often been in recent weeks.

“What’s important now is that it doesn’t rock our momentum too much. We are confident going into every game and have created a really good platform to build on.

“Our fitness levels are excellent and we are working hard and now exactly what the manager wants from us and clarity in how he wants to play. Now we have to continue doing it games to the best of our ability.”

Stevenage are 16th in the League Two standings but haven’t won any of their last eight league games.

But Hird says opposition teams’ form matters little.

He said: “We can really only focus on ourselves and doing what we believe in. If we do that we can beat anyone whether they’re in good form or not.

“We have a lot of games coming up over Christmas and it’s a great opportunity for us to get some crucial points.”

Those matches include visits from struggling Crewe and play-off chasing Colchester on December 26 and 30 respectively, before a trip to Coventry City on New Year’s Day.

Hird says he usually relishes the festive period with so much football to be played.

He said: “It’s a tradition in this country to play all these games and as far as I’m concerned, the more games, the better. It’s great for the fans and those who have time off over Christmas and most players enjoy it too.

“We’ve got a smallish squad so we have to be wary of injuries but it is a great chance to build some momentum going into 2018 which will be a crucial time for the club.”