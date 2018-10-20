Hines happy to be back, but not happy about ‘better than what they’re showing’ Chesterfield’s winless run

Zavon Hines is happy to be back playing football, but unhappy about his club’s form.

The forward, who was brought in as a winger by Jack Lester last January but has played mainly up front for Martin Allen, returned from a three-game suspension on Saturday at FC Halifax.

He helped set up Town’s equaliser in the 1-1 draw and put in a Man of the Match display in his 45 minute cameo.

“I’m happy to be back,” he said.

“Getting sent off was silly on my part but I did feel like I could get the ball at the time.

“I’m happy I can come back and be a positive influence on the team.”

But Hines’ happiness at being back on the pitch soon gave way to his underlying emotions, because once again the Spireites failed to win.

Their winless run now stands at 13 games and Hines can scarcely believe it.

“If I’m transparent I’m slightly frustrated with myself and the team because of the run we’re on.

“I think we’re better than what we’ve shown, especially in training, but it’s easy in training, we’ve got to do it on the pitch in a match.

“We shouldn’t be in this position full stop.

“I’m not being disrespectful to any team in this league but I think we could be better than a lot of teams if we actually performed to our capabilities. I genuinely do believe, even from training sessions, that we’re better than a lot of these teams we’ve lost to.”

The three match ban he was handed led to even more frustration, because he couldn’t affect what was happening on the pitch.

Chesterfield’s joint top goalscorer said: “It was frustrating.

“I train every day, I live and breathe football, I watch it every day, but to come to a home game and not be able to have an impact or participate is frustrating.

I did what I could off the pitch, in the dressing room, trying to keep them motivated and encouraging them.”

But his watching brief and what he sees every day in training has convinced Hines of what his boss and fellow team-mates have also said in recent weeks, that a much needed victory is imminent.

“I see positive signs.

“I know a lot of people might not see it.

“This run will end.”

Before he was sent off against Maidenhead, Hines had been nursing a sore knee.

Ahead of today’s game at AFC Fylde in the FA Cup, he insisted he’s over the problem.

“The knee is fine, it’s perfect.

“I’ve been training every day, working hard, getting in the gym when I get time to.

“The body is good.

“I just want to win.”