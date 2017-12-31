Here’s the latest Ian Evatt injury news

Ian Evatt’s knee injury has ‘settled down’ but not sufficiently enough to warrant a quick comeback for Chesterfield.

The centre-half went off in the first half of the defeat at Stevenage with what looked like a serious knee problem.

In the wake of the incident, Jack Lester revealed he had been told to plan without the veteran by medical staff.

Although Evatt is yet to discover the extent of the damage, it appears the pain had subsided enough to allow him to test the knee out before the Colchester game on Saturday.

Assistant manager Nicky Eaden said: “It has settled down, he tried it (Friday) but he’s still got slight pain in it so we didn’t want to risk him.

“He’s not had his scan yet, so we’ll have to wait and see how it settles down over the next week or so and revisit it them.”

As for Town’s other injury victims, Brad Barry and Gozie Ugwu could be in line for January returns.

“Brad is going to be at least another week, maybe two,” said Eaden.

“You’ve got to be careful with hamstrings, there’s a tendancy to come back too early, fatigue sets in and you’re pulling it again.

“I’d rather him miss another game than come back and do it again and miss another half a dozen.

“Gozie has started running, I think he’s still another two to three weeks.”