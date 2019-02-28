'He's got some talent, the boy' - Chesterfield assistant says Doncaster Rovers loanee Alex Kiwomya could tear up National League

Alex Kiwomya could 'tear it up' in the National League with his pace and talent, according to Chesterfield's assistant manager.

Glynn Snodin says injuries have stopped the on-loan Doncaster Rovers forward from playing more football than he has since arriving at the Proact.

On Tuesday night, Kiwomya came off the bench to showcase his speed and score Town's second in the 2-0 win at Barnet.

"He's got some talent, the boy," said Snodin.

"The pace he has and the ability he has.

"With the injuries he's been having, his fitness comes into it.

"It'd be nice to have him out there for 90 minutes every game because he could tear it up at this level."

Kiwomya is one of several strikers battling it out for a place in the starting line-up.

On Tuesday, Scott Boden and Tom Denton got the nod, with Marc-Antoine Fortune, Jack McKay and Lee Shaw dropping out of the squad.

Snodin has no problem with the idea of rotating the frontmen.

"We've always said, you can change one or two in wide positions, midfield, striker, you want to keep a solid foundation at the back," he said.

"You always want your back line intact, try not to change that as much as you can.

"The others you can keep changing now and again.

"It's a good headache for (John Sheridan) to have."

Snodin was keen to point out that Shaw and Fortune were rested, with a rash of midweek fixtures to contend with in a short space of time.

"(Shaw) wasn't dropped, that's not a word we'd use.

"We let him have a rest.

"He puts that much effort into every game, we just thought it was time, with looking ahead at the other games we've got, three Tuesdays on the bounce.

"Like with Marco, we left him at home, gave him a rest.

"Hopefully he'll be refreshed, ready to go, same as Shawy."