Haydn Hollis pleased as Chesterfield FC snap losing streak

Haydn Hollis doesn’t know how Chesterfield didn’t beat Dover today, but he does know how important it was to stop the rot.

The Spireites defender put in a Man of the Match performance at centre-half in a game that ended 0-0.

After six defeats on the bounce, the clean sheet was very welcome at the Proact.

But failing to score, for the fifth consecutive game, left a bit of a sour taste.

The post and then the crossbar denied Town in quick succession in the game’s final seconds, with Dover hanging on for their lives.

“I don’t know (how we didn’t win),” said Hollis.

“I suppose when your luck is out your luck is out.

“We had a go second half, we rolled our sleeves up and when you’ve lost six in a row...we’ve kept a clean sheet and stopped the rot.

“Let’s take the positives for it.”

Chesterfield’s first half performance was not a positive one and home supporters reacted accordingly at the half-time whistle.

Hollis revealed Martin Allen’s message at the interval, before a much improved second half display.

“He just said we’ve got to stick together, he was right and we did that.

“We can’t let that affect us, as frustrating as it is for them, it is for us.

“The second half we reacted really well, I don’t think they had a chance and we had a really good go.

“We were unlucky, but we didn’t lose, we kept a clean sheet and we move on.

“I’ve been in a team before that’s been in a 10 game losing run and it gets to be a habit, you can’t buy a win.

“It was important to stop the rot and not get to seven.”

As the second half wore on Chesterfield became evermore dominant, Dover content to just lump the ball long and defend in numbers.

Hollis felt a goal was coming.

“I could sense it.

“Every break in play I was trying to say to the lads ‘surely you lot can sense it’ because I could.

“As long as we stayed in the game and defended properly, I knew we were always going to get chances because we’ve got some good players.

“We did get those chances and it just didn’t fall.

“The clean sheet is something to build on,

“If we can stay in games like that, we’ll always get chances.”