Havant & Waterlooville v Chesterfield preview: Banjo could play against Spireites

Havant and Waterlooville are hoping that the addition of David Banjo will help them string a few results together and bring deliverance from relegation.

The experienced former Elgin City, Montrose and Arbroath defender joined the Hawks on Tuesday, with Lee Bradbury attempting to legislate for the loss to injury of another veteran at the back.

Kevin Ricketts of the Portsmouth News said: “Bradbury is hoping Banjo’s experience can help bolster his squad.

“Injuries have badly hit the Hawks with Paul Robinson and Bradley Tarbuck unlikely to play again this season.

“Experienced defender Robinson is a particularly big miss.

“It was Robinson who managed the Hawks rearguard action in the 0-0 draw at Chesterfield.”

Going into Tuesday night’s game against Dagenham, Havant were without a victory in seven outings.

Their recent performances haven’t all been bad, however.

“Their performance in the 2-0 defeat at Maidstone last Saturday was one of the poorest this season,” said Ricketts.

“It was a very lack-lustre display and very disappointing.

“Going into the game they had been encouraged by battling performances against Wrexham and Leyton Orient.

“Though they came away with nothing they pushed the two title-chasing teams hard all the way.”

With the gap to safety starting to open up ominously, Havant are in desperate need of wins and to that end have been fielding an attacking line-up of late.

Ricketts added: “Recently the Hawks have played with two strikers, Joe Quigley on loan from Bromley and leading goalscorer Alfie Rutherford.

“Hassan Jalloh has been playing just behind the front two.”

Havant and Waterlooville recorded a 3-0 win over Dagenham and Redbridge on Tuesday night.