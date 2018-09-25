Hat-trick of changes for Chesterfield for Maidenhead clash

Martin Allen has made three changes for tonight’s visit of Maidenhead United to the Proact.

As the manager intimated yesterday, the transfer listed Robbie Weir starts in midfield for the Spireites, with Kyel Reid dropped from the matchday squad.

Laurence Maguire comes in for Haydn Hollis at centre-half, with Marc-Antoine Fortune back in the side in place of Lee Shaw.

Joe Rowley comes into the squad, but only on the bench.

In the Maidenhead line-up is Jordan Archer, a summer transfer target for the Spireites who instead signed for Bury and then moved to Maidenhead on loan.

Chesterfield: Jalal, Talbot, Binnom-Williams, Nelson, Maguire, Weir, Weston, Smith, Carter, Fortune, Denton. Subs: Kayode, Muggleton, Hollis, Shaw, Rowley.

Maidenhead: Pentney, Clerima, Obileye, Alves, Comley, Worsfold, Akintunde, Upward, Massey, Smith, Archer. Subs: Odametey, Bird, Kelly, Clifton, Owusu.

Referee: Andrew Miller. Assistants: Jonathan Maskrey, Oliver Mackey.