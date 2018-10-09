Halifax say Non-League Day ticket deal is not for Chesterfield fans

FC Halifax have clarified the ticket prices Chesterfield fans will pay on Saturday.

An announcement on the club’s official website stated that a Non-League Day initiative would give season ticket holders of ‘any’ club £15 entry at the East Stand turnstiles.

But the Shaymen have since said, via Twitter, that the deal is only for fans of any Football League club.

Spireites supporters will be expected to pay £20 to enter the Shay, for the BT Sport televised game.

It will be the 91st clash between the sides.

Chesterfield have won 42 and drawn 16 of the previous 90 games, although only nine of their victories came away from home.

Kick-off at the Shay will be 5.15pm, to allow it to be televised live.