Graham Bean warns Chesterfield could face FA sanctions after pitch invasion

Chesterfield CEO Graham Bean has warned that the club could face stiff FA sanctions after Boxing Day’s pitch invasion by supporters.

A group of fans entered the playing surface on 70 minutes, after their side went 3-0 down at home to Solihull Moors.

Bean says the penalties for such incidents can, in extreme cases, be severe.

Report: Match halted by pitch invasion

The moment Chesterfield fans invaded the pitch



“Clearly the club can’t condone supporters encroaching the playing area,” he said.

“The ramification of that pitch invasion and any future pitch invasions are that there will inevitably be an FA inquiry.

“The club will have to explain itself to the FA, who will then have to decide whether any sanctions are necessary.

“The FA can take any action they feel appropriate, anything from a warning and a financial penalty to point deduction or stadium closure in more extreme cases.”

He hopes his experience of dealing with the FA will help the club and has asked fans to stay off the pitch in future.

“Given my expertise in football disciplinary and governance issues, I’m hopeful I can put together an explanation to the FA that will be beneficial to the club as opposed to hinder it.

“I think supporters have to understand that the encroachment of the playing area, not withstanding the fact that it’s a criminal offence, it does lead to significant problems for the club, which have to be dealt with.

“We would appeal to them not to repeat that type of protest in the future.”