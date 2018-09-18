Got Carter – Allen declares midfielder available for Saturday’s visit of Gateshead

Charlie Carter has been delcared fit and well ahead of this weekend’s visit of Gateshead.

Martin Allen said the news was a big boost for the Spireites, after the attacking midfielder returned to action in a behind-closed-doors game against Lincoln on Tuesday.

“He will be available for Saturday, he came on in the second half and had no reaction,” said Allen.

“I’m almost 100 per cent he will be fit, which is a massive boost for everybody.”

The 21-year-old damaged his ankle in the game at Salford on 18th August and has missed all six of Chesterfield’s outings since.