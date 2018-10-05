Fylde clash is not ‘make or break’ in Chesterfield manager’s eyes

Tomorrow’s game against AFC Fylde is not, in Martin Allen’s eyes, a ‘make or break’ occasion.

With no wins in 11 outings, some supporters have suggested that the past couple of fixtures have been must win games for the Spireites and their boss.

But Allen says there’s no such desperation within the camp.

“We’re not desperate, we’d love a win, some points, but we’ve got to do our best to put in a good performance and with good performances come points,” he said.

“It’s certainly not make or break, I think we’ve got about 30 games to go, 90 points to play for.”

Fylde are a team in form, having lost just once so far in the National League season.

Allen, as ever, expects a difficult encounter.

“It’s a very different test, they’ve won a lot of promotions, they’re very well coached.

“We’ve had them watched and they play some good stuff.

“They’re a good team with a good manager, they went close last year.

“It’s a full on test, as every game is.”