'Full credit to the players' - John Sheridan a happy man after Chesterfield boost their survival hopes at AFC Fylde

Chesterfield manager John Sheridan handed all the credit to his players after their 1-0 win at promotion-chasing AFC Fylde boosted their National League survival hopes.

Marc-Antoine Fortune’s strike after 12 minutes earned Sheridan’s men a huge three points at Mill Farm in their battle to avoid relegation in the fifth-tier.

Chesterfield were in front when striker Fortune collected the ball on the right side before beating two home defenders and drilling left-footed which crept past goalkeeper Jay Lynch to find the bottom right-corner.

The Derbyshire outfit had to dig deep for their victory on the Lancashire coast, with Coasters pair Nick Haughton and Dan Bradley testing goalkeeper Shwan Jalal after the break, while Bradley also thumped the post late in the game.

And Sheridan hailed his players' display, with the triumph on the road continuing Chesterfield's upturn in form since he returned to the club in January.

He said: “It was a great effort from the players. Every game we go in to, we know the importance of trying to pick up three points from each game in the position we are in.

“I’ve told them (the players) to pat each other on the back. They have done brilliant since I’ve come in. Ten points from 12, with the position we’re in, we know the importance of winning each game and trying to stay in this league.

“I thought we played well in patches, I thought we played some good stuff in patches and then it gets tense towards the end, but we were playing against a really good team today who are going really well and trying to get automatics (promotion). They are a good side who score a lot of goals so when we had to defend, we defended really well.

“We have got to get a bit of balance and know-how personnel wise, and me as a manager, when you win the game, everyone thinks you’re doing the right thing, so once we get a settled side it will help us even more but full credit to the players.

“Our aim is to stay in the division so if we keep that form up, we have a very good chance of doing that."