Friendly postponed but Town fans can now ‘watch England win’

Chesterfield’s friendly at Staveley Miners Welfare this Saturday has been postponed.

The game, the second of Town’s two planned fixtures for that day, will now be rearranged for a later date.

It follows the news that the first game, at Sheffield FC, has been moved to 12pm.

Martin Allen says Town fans can now enjoy a friendly before a potential England World Cup quarter-final.

“We’ve moved that to 12pm kick-off and that gives everyone the opportunity to watch our game and get home to watch England win.

“What a great day for all of us.”