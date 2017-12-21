Fresh injury concerns for Lester but he can still ‘put a good side out’

Jack Lester’s injury worries are piling up ahead of the festive fixtures but he’s confident he can still field a strong side.

The Chesterfield boss had just 15 players in training today, and a couple of those were youngsters from the youth team.

Along with the pre existing injury list as Town went into this week, a couple of new names have been pencilled in.

Lester said: “We had 15 training today and a couple of those were youth team players, so we’re low on numbers.

“We are stretched, it’s no secret, but we can still put a good side out.

“Sam Hird hasn’t trained today, he’s got a bit of a tight hamstring.

“Robbie Weir is off with tonsillitis, there’s one or two little things going on that we could do without to be honest.”

Hird and Weir may be just doubts for Saturday’s trip to Stevenage, but the likes of Joe Anyon, Gozie Ugwu, Brad Barry, Laurence Maguire and Jordan Sinnott are all already out of action.

What it means for Lester is a reduction in numbers, but not an excuse.

“You normally go in with a 20, 24-man squad but we haven’t got that,” he said.

“The team we put out will be good enough to win the game.”