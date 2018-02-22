Former Spireites boss Sheridan is appointed by Fleetwood Town

John Sheridan has been appointed as manager of League One side Fleetwood Town.

The former Chesterfield boss replaces Uwe Rosler who left Fleetwood last week, the Cod Army being just outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Sheridan, 53, guided Chesterfield to the League Two title in 2011 but that was followed by relegation after just one season and he was soon sacked in 2012.

He has since gone on to manage at Plymouth, Newport County, Oldham Athletic and Notts County.

Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley said: "John has a proven track record of having an instant impact with clubs and we are confident that will be the case here.

"We have found ourselves in a difficult position in League One and it was important we appointed someone quickly to address this."