Former Chesterfield assistant takes up role with their 2018/19 National League opponents

Former Chesterfield assistant Graham Barrow has landed a job with one of their 2018/19 National League opponents.

The Wigan Athletic and Chester City legend has been named as new Wrexham boss Sam Rickett’s number two at the Racecourse Ground.

The 64-year-old, who had three spells as caretaker boss at Wigan, came to the Proact to assist Gary Caldwell on the eve of last season.

But he departed, along with Caldwell, despite being asked to take charge of the side when the Scot was sacked.

Last season Barrow was head of football development at AFC Fylde.

Since his managerial career began in 1992 he’s taken charge of the likes of Chester, Rochdale and Bury.