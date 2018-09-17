Former Championship players turned down Chesterfield invite

Martin Allen has revealed that a pair of former Championship players without clubs turned down his invitation to train with the Spireites and potentially join the club.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, the Chesterfield boss said he only wanted ‘hungry’ players at the Proact.

“I approached a couple of well-known former Championship players who currently have no clubs,” he said.

“I invited them to train with us and see if they fancied being a part of our set-up.

“Neither of them wanted to come. No clubs, no games — but they didn’t want to come.

“Perhaps it was for the best that they didn’t, if money really entered the equation that much.”

Allen is currently on the hunt for players to strengthen his Town side, who have drawn their last two games but are winless in eight.

On Saturday they led hosts Dagenham and Redbridge until a defensive error cost them victory.