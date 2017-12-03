Food for thought - Spireites educating players on eating like elite athletes

Chesterfield players have no excuses when it comes to putting the right fuel in their bodies, thanks to a new diet scheme at the Proact.

Another one of the new initiatives brought in since Jack Lester arrived as manager and employed Jake Simpson as fitness coach, players get help with their nutrition in an attempt to reduce body fat and produce leaner athletes.

Lester explained: “There’s a diet scheme we’re using, the players get menus sent to their phone.

“The nutrition is massive, whether you’re an athlete or whether you’re not, in terms of your health.

“It’s really just hitting that area for the players and giving them an education and eating like elite athletes.”

Players are told what kind of foods they should be eating, according to their fixtured schedule and training regime.

That way, Chesterfield are able to have an input on the nutrition of their players when they’re away from the stadium.

“I think the system we’ve put in place is that each meal there will be a clear suggestion on what they should be eating, depending on how far away they are from a match, what day it is, what energy system we’re trying to replace or not,” said Lester.

“There’s no excuses.”