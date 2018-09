Current Spireite Zavon Hines was on the opposition in the 2013/14 season when Chesterfield took on Saturday's hosts Dagenham and Redbridge.

In a controversy-filled game, Hines won a penalty for the Daggers after running past Town defender Ian Evatt.

Sam Hird was red carded as the Daggers and Spireites drew 1-1

But Hines was unable to beat Tommy Lee from the spot, sending the effort wide.

Sam Hird was sent off and Chesterfield later awarded a penalty of their own.

It ended 1-1.