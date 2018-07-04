FIXTURE LIST: Town start and end the National League campaign on the road

Chesterfield will begin and end the Vanarama National League season away from home.

The Spireites are to visit Ebbsfleet United on 4th August to kick off the the campaign, and Maidenhead United are the hosts on 27th April for the final game.

Aldershot Town are the first to visit the Proact on 7th August, before Braintree arrive on 11th and a reunion with Ian Evatt at Barrow on 14th.

A visit to Salford City (18th), a home game against Martin Allen’s former club Barnet (25th) and a Bank Holiday Monday trip to Hartlepool United (27th) round off the first month.

Boxing Day will be spent at the Proact, taking on Solihull Moors.

Hartlepool will also visit over the festive period (29th December) and on New Year’s Day Town make the relatively short journey to Solihull.

Good Friday sees Chesterfield travel to Gateshead and they’ll be at home to Boreham Wood on Easter Monday.

Speaking before the fixture release Allen said: “I just look at our first game, it doesn’t really faze me.

“I will prepare our players to play the best game I can, in every game we have.”

2018/19 fixture list

Sat Aug 4 Ebbsfleet United A

Tue Aug 7 Aldershot Town H

Sat Aug 11 Braintree Town H

Tue Aug 14 Barrow A

Sat Aug 18 Salford City A

Sat Aug 25 Barnet H

Mon Aug 27 Hartlepool United A

Sat Sep 1 Leyton Orient H

Tue Sep 4 Boreham Wood A

Sat Sep 8 Dover Athletic H

Sat Sep 15 Dagenham & Redbridge A

Sat Sep 22 Gateshead H (FA Cup 2Q date)

Tue Sep 25 Maidenhead United H

Sat Sep 29 Maidstone United A

Sat Oct 6 AFC Fylde H (FA Cup 3Q date)

Sat Oct 13 FC Halifax Town A

Sat Oct 20 FA Cup 4Q date

Sat Oct 27 Wrexham H

Tue Oct 30 Sutton United A

Sat Nov 3 Harrogate Town A

Sat Nov 10 Emirates FA Cup 1 date

Sat Nov 17 Havant & Waterlooville H

Sat Nov 24 Eastleigh A (FA Trophy 3Q date)

Tue Nov 27 Bromley H

Sat Dec 1 Barnet A (FA Cup 2 date)

Sat Dec 8 Salford City H

Sat Dec 15 FA Trophy 1 date

Sat Dec 22 Leyton Orient A

Wed Dec 26 Solihull Moors H

Sat Dec 29 Hartlepool United H

Tue Jan 1 Solihull Moors A

Sat Jan 5 Ebbsfleet United H (FA Cup 3 date)

Sat Jan 12 FA Trophy 2 date

Sat Jan 19 Aldershot Town A

Sat Jan 26 Barrow H (FA Cup 4 date)

Sat Feb 2 Braintree Town A (FA Trophy 3 date)

Sat Feb 9 FC Halifax Town H

Sat Feb 16 AFC Fylde A (FA Cup 5 date)

Sat Feb 23 Harrogate Town H (FA Trophy 4 date)

Sat Mar 2 Wrexham A

Sat Mar 9 Eastleigh H

Tue Mar 12 Bromley A

Sat Mar 16 Havant & Waterlooville A (FA Cup 6/FA Trophy Semi(1) date)

Sat Mar 23 Sutton United H (FA Trophy Semi(2) date)

Sat Mar 30 Dagenham & Redbridge H

Sat Apr 6 Dover Athletic A (FA Cup Semi-Final date)

Sat Apr 13 Maidstone United H

Fri Apr 19 Gateshead A

Mon Apr 22 Boreham Wood H

Sat Apr 27 Maidenhead United A

Sat May 18 FA Cup Final

Sun May 19 FA Trophy Final