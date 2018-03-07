Fit again full-back hopes he can contribute to Spireite attacks

Fit again full-back George Smith hopes to contribute at both ends of the pitch for Chesterfield.

The 21-year-old, signed from Northampton for an undisclosed fee on transfer deadline day, believes it’s part and parcel of his job to get up the line and help out in attack.

“In the modern day game you need to be able to get forward as a full-back,” he said.

“Obviously you’re a defender but you have to be an extra man in the attack, put in crosses for strikers, that’s something I feel like I’ll bring to this team.”

Despite his age, Smith has made 47 Football League appearances and is just four games shy of the 100 mark for senior professional matches.

He believes the pressure of the League Two relegation battle is to be relished, not feared, regardless of age of experience.

“There are younger boys who probably haven’t experienced being down close to relegation and it is going to be a massive challenge for the squad,” he said.

“But it’s something you need to relish, you need to relish walking out onto the pitch and putting in 110 per cent effort, thinking it could be your last game of football.

“You need to get into that different mindset to make you go that extra yard, to help the team in whatever way, shape or form to get three points.”