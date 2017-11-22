Find out what Stags boss Evans thinks of Chesterfield and Jack Lester ahead of derby clash

Steve Evans is relishing the prospect of coming up against Jack Lester and Chesterfield in Saturday’s local derby at the One Call Stadium.

The two sides go head-to-head in a lunchtime kick-off with points crucial for both in their respective promotion and relegation battles.

And speaking ahead of the big game, Evans says he’s aware that Chesterfield will provide a tough test.

He said: “Chesterfield is a good club and I have a lot of respect for the manager, also for when he was a player.

“He was a thorn in our side against many of my teams as he was for everyone as a little goalscorer – I had a few names for him and it wasn’t Jack in the past!

“They had a great win on Saturday. I watched extended highlights of their 1-0 win over Exeter.

“(Exeter boss) Paul Tisdale probably thinks a draw would have been fair and I see his point. But when the boy (Kristian) Dennis scored, they miss a couple of chances to go 2-0 and if you get a second one it can be a more than comfortable day.”

Evans will be tasting his first Stags/Spireites derby but knows plenty about the rivalry.

“I am aware of it because supporters tell me,” he said.

“I see supporters on a daily basis as we walk up to the training pitch and for weeks they have been saying to me the big one will come when Chesterfield come into town.

“Local derbies are fantastic. The winners on the day are supporters, who leave with the bragging rights if they win the game.”

The game looks set to be a sell-out and Evans called on home fans to repeat the backing they gave the side in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Stevenage.

“Chesterfield supporters will come here in big numbers and they will get right behind their team and be in full voice,” he said.

“So the one thing we know about Saturday is that there is going to be an unbelievable atmosphere.”