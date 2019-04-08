'Fantastic' Chesterfield come in for praise from rival National League boss

Chesterfield have earned praise from the boss of one of their National League rivals for their recent surge up the table.

The Spireites have impressed Andy Hessenthaler, boss of last weekend's hosts Dover, by escaping from relegation trouble in the second half of the season.

Town have won nine of their 16 games under Sheridan and secured safety on Saturday with their 0-0 draw at Dover.

Hessenthaler admitted it wasn't a particularly entertaining game, but felt his side got on top in the second half - at least until the introduction of substitute Tom Denton, for Chesterfield.

"We weren't great," he said.

"It wasn't a great spectacle as a game. It's hard to fault the boys, they kept going.

"We were the better side certainly second half, pretty much on top, just couldn't break them down.

"Their big lad came on near the end and he caused problems, he's going to, he's a good player."

Hessenthaler took Chesterfield's much-changed line-up into account when assessing the result.

Sheridan gave keeper Joe Anyon his first start of the season, handed Jack McKay his full debut and brought Marc-Antoine Fortune, Lee Shaw, Robbie Weir, Kyel Reid and Charlie Carter into the starting line-up.

The Dover boss praised the Spireites for getting to the position of safety that permitted those changes.

"They've made some changes, gave players out of contract a chance to impress the manager," said Hessenthaler.

"They've done fantastic to get out of the position they were in."