‘Fans excellent from both sides’ - Evatt

Ian Evatt was delighted for his Barrow players as they saw off his former club Chesterfield 3-2.

Evatt made 265 appearances for the Spireites and took charge of the side at the end of last season before he was appointed Barrow boss.

He said: “I thought it was a fanastic game of football first and foremost. Both teams showed why they’re very good teams.

“Fans were excellent from both sides. Barrow fans came out in their numbers and hopefully we can spread the word that these boys can play a bit.”

And added: “We want to get more through the gate week-in week-out and hope they actually enjoy a game of football.”

Barrow sit eighth in the National League on seven points, following two wins, one draw and one defeat from their opening four games.

“At times, the way we move the ball is exceptional. They’ve just got to believe in themselves a little bit more.

“I’ve see a lot of good footballers in a 20-year career, I’ve played at the top of English football to the bottom, and these boys can play.

“I believe in them and hopefully they’ll start to believe in themselves and show how good they really are,” said Evatt.