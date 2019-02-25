Fan’s column: ‘Charlie Carter’s return to action one positive from Chesterfield defeat to Harrogate Town’

Back to Earth with a bump for Chesterfield on Saturday, the Harrogate Town game was like watching the AFC Fylde match in reverse.

We conceded early and then had a lot of huff and puff and couldn’t quite get the equaliser, despite hitting the post late on. This time it was the opposition who were well organised and prevented Chesterfield from getting anything and it has to be said Harrogate looked quicker to the ball in the midfield areas, not allowing the Blues to get any free-flowing football going until the second half.

If there was one bright spark on Saturday afternoon it was the return of Charlie Carter coming back after a terrible injury and we certainly saw an improvement in the general team play once he finally got back onto the pitch.

It’s no time to panic although Chesterfield sat only one point above the relegation spots, as of Saturday night, but we are certainly in a better position than before John Sheridan returned.

The Barnet game midweek followed by Wrexham away are going to be key indicators in terms of how far the squad has progressed under our new managerial team. Our stats read played 33, scored 31 conceded 38, which indicates that most games will be tight affairs and scoring first will be imperative in every encounter, as Chesterfield don’t seem able to come back from a goal down to force victory.

In only one game this season have Chesterfield come back from a deficit to win and that was away at AFC Fylde in the cup and there’s only been seven games in the league this season where the Spireites have scored more than one goal, which shows where the problem really lies.

Once again we only really played for half a match and it’s agonising to watch players attempt to do the right thing, rather than players we had not so long ago who were certain to create chances.

Around the league, the lead changes hands on a weekly basis, with Wrexham who are now onto their third manager of the season now back on top, I was rather hoping that our old number two Graham Barrow was going to stay in charge at the Racecourse Ground because they weren’t very good under him.

With new manager Bryan Hughes and Brian Flynn returning as number his two, the Robins could only get a late draw away at Gateshead but nonetheless leapfrogged over Solihull Moors to go back to top spot.

It’s been eleven seasons for Wrexham in this league and here’s hoping a similar fate does not await Chesterfield, although John Sheridan has been tasked with getting us back up next year and he’s happy to accept that challenge.