FA end investigation into bet made by Chesterfield director’s son

The Football Association have closed their investigation into a bet made by a Chesterfield director’s son.

Spireites company secretary Ashley Carson released a statement on Sunday revealing that the game’s authorities would take ‘no further action’ over the bet.

Jordan Carson shared a screenshot on Twitter of his £520 win from a £20 stake on Sky Bet at odds of 25/1 on Martin Allen becoming the new manager, with the caption ‘Love it Marty’.

Carson ’s statement said: “Following an investigation into a bet placed by my son on the new manager of Chesterfield FC, prior to Martin Allen’s appointment, I have been now been informed that The FA has concluded their investigation and will be taking no further action.”

The FA confirmed Carson’s statement was correct but would not comment further on the matter.