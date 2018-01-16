Ex Spireite unlikely to favour return to the Proact

Chesterfield have shown interest in bringing a former Spireite back to the Proact, but a move seems highly unlikely.

Craig Davies is in form for League One Oldham Athletic, scoring 11 times in 28 matches.

And the Derbyshire Times understands that even if the Latics were interested in moving Davies on, he would not be in favour of a drop into League Two.

Davies scored 25 goals in 45 matches as a Spireite in the 2010/11 season.

His goals, and 17 from current Town boss Jack Lester, helped the club to a League Two title.

Since leaving Chesterfield the 32-year-old has featured for Barnsley, Bolton, Preston, Wigan and Scunthorpe.