Ex Spireite to grace World Cup

A former Spireites captain will grace the 2018 World Cup in Russia this summer.

Sam Morsy’s place in the final 23-man Egypt squad was confirmed on Monday morning.

The central midfielder made his international debut on 30th August 2016 and has won four caps.

He qualifies for Egypt through his father and told Sky Sports of his joy at being part of the squad that secured World Cup qualification.

“It feels amazing, really.

“It’s a dream, something I dreamed of as a kid,” he said.

“Seeing all my family in Egypt support me and how proud they have been has been amazing.

“It’s brought the country closer together and given hope after what’s been a tough few years. It’s been a long wait so it’s amazing to finally give them what they’ve been waiting for.”

Morsy joined Chesterfield in July 2013, won the League Two title and made 117 appearances as a Spireite before a January 2016 move to Wigan Athletic.

The 26-year-old has just celebrated promotion to the Championship with the Latics, under the management of ex Spireites boss Paul Cook.