Ex Spireite gives insight into what life will be like in the Martin Allen era

A former Spireite has given an insight into what can be expected from a Martin Allen side next season.

Jamal Campbell-Ryce, who has enjoyed two loan spells at Chesterfield, played under Allen during the manager’s penultimate stint with Barnet.

The 35-year-old winger expects the new man at the Proact to turn Chesterfield into a difficult side to come up against in the National League.

“Congratulations to Martin,” said the veteran.

“He’ll have his team hard to play against, organised and aggressive.

“He will definitely have the opposition knowing they are not in for a comfortable game.”

As for what the Town players can expect from life under the new gaffer, Campbell-Ryce warned them to be ready to put the hard yards in.

But he insists Allen is a fair man to work for.

“Every day will be different and there are no easy days,” he said.

“Hard work is the minimum he requires.

“He’s very honest, but he cares about his players.

“He’s hard but fair.”

Allen has already stamped his authority on proceedings at the Proact, making a total of 10 players available for free transfer, including record wage earner Chris O’Grady and experienced operators Louis Dodds, Scott Wiseman, Joe Anyon and Zavon Hines.