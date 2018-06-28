Ex Leicester City defender getting fit with the Spireites

The presence of a former Leicester City defender in photos of Chesterfield’s pre-season training session set tongues wagging in north Derbyshire last night.

But James Pearson, son of ex Foxes manager Nigel, will not become a Spireite.

The Derbyshire Times understands the 25-year-old is just getting fit with Town, having played under Chesterfield boss Martin Allen at Barnet.

That spell came after he was sacked by Leicester over well documented events on the club’s promotional tour in Thailand.

Sheffield-born Pearson played for Kidderminster Harriers last season in the Conference North.

He plays at right-back, a position Chesterfield have plenty of cover for, in the shape of Drew Talbot, Brad Barry and Ify Ofoegbu.